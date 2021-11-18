Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.61

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 20488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

