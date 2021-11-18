Hord Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Hord has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $674,380.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00088966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,883.14 or 1.00565890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.92 or 0.06977234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

