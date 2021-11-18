Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 18th.

HUFAF opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

