HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Up 64.6% in October

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

HumanCo Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,497. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.