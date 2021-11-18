Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.86) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Humanigen in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.86) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.97). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

HGEN opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $374.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 283.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after buying an additional 2,245,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

