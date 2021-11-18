Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 69 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.67. 68,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071,530. The company has a market capitalization of $483.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.31 and a 200 day moving average of $160.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

