Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

