IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.58.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.27 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 610.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

