Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 164.5% in October

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 73,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IBDRY. Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.68.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.