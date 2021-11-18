Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.