IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 227,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

