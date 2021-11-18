IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,788 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 747.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 80,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99.

