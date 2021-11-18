IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.31 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

