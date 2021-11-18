IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.31 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

