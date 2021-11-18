IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,924,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,248,431 shares of company stock worth $181,864,393 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.