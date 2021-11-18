IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $378,000.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

