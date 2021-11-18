IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Down 44.0% in October

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the October 14th total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IGAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. IG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 220,969 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

