Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impala Platinum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.