Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 37,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

