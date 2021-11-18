Independence (NYSE:IHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.43

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.43 and last traded at $56.84, with a volume of 25856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

