Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 10,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

