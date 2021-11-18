Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ILPT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

