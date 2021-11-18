Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.32 ($50.97).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

