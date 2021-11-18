Informa’s (IFJPY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFJPY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 83,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

