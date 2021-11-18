InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. InfuSystem updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InfuSystem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of InfuSystem worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

