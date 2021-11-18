InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. InfuSystem updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of INFU stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.
