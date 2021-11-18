Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

NGVT stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

