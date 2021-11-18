Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.43. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 20,195 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

