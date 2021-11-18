Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 4,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAPR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000.

