Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IVREF stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

