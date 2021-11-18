Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IVREF stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
