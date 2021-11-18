Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.