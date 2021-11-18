InsaneCoin (INSN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $248,387.19 and $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.00307807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006525 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,905,603 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

