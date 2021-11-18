Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Up 6.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) were up 6.9% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 34,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,211,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Specifically, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The stock has a market cap of $816.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

