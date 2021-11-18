Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys £19,999.48 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.04. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

