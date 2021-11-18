Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Lance Alstodt acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $30,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BRTX opened at $6.89 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $132.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.
About BioRestorative Therapies
