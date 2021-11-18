Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Lance Alstodt acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $30,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BRTX opened at $6.89 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $132.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

About BioRestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

