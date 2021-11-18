Insider Buying: Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Robin Goodfellow purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

Robin Goodfellow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Robin Goodfellow purchased 5,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,165.67).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robin Goodfellow acquired 5,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,512.41).

Shares of EDGH stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.86. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of £91.05 million and a P/E ratio of -25.60.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

