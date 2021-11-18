Insider Buying: Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 6,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,948.00 ($11,391.43).
Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 16,291 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.80 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,565.93 ($32,547.09).
- On Monday, October 11th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 72,556 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$196,263.98 ($140,188.56).
Flagship Investments Company Profile
