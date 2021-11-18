Insider Buying: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Buys $446,250.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EAF opened at $12.77 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

