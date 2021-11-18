Insider Buying: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Buys $446,250.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE EAF opened at $12.77 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
