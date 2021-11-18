Insider Buying: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Buys £69,873.84 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele purchased 129,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £69,873.84 ($91,290.62).

Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.70. Octopus Apollo VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

