Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABMD stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.41 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.20.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

