Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Sells 181,992 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Paul Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,538. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

