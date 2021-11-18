Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Sells 181,992 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Steven Paul Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 4th, Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,538. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67.
Several analysts have commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
