Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 6,122 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.