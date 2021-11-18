Insider Selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells $686,424.00 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AWR opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

