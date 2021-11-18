Insider Selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells $686,424.00 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AWR opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American States Water Company Profile
