Insider Selling: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Sells 135,000 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amplitude stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Battery Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,321,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.