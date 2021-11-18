Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arvinas stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 298,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,315. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
