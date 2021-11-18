Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arvinas stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 298,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,315. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

