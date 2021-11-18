Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 38,665 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,872,115.94.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $121.58 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

