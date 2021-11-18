Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 21,554 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Aspbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $648,552.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 904,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after buying an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after buying an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

