Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CFO Sells $350,528.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 43,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $350,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DXLG opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $132,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

