Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells 16,267 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DLTR opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $133.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 447,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

