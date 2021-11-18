Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Sells $76,455.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DCO opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

