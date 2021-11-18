Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 2,860 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.